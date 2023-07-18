Barclays Lowers Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF) Price Target to GBX 1,880

Victrex (OTCMKTS:VTXPF – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 2,090 ($27.33) to GBX 1,880 ($24.58) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 2,050 ($26.80) to GBX 1,750 ($22.88) in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Victrex from GBX 1,900 ($24.84) to GBX 1,590 ($20.79) in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Victrex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Victrex Stock Performance

VTXPF stock remained flat at $18.15 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.18. Victrex has a twelve month low of $16.53 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

Victrex Company Profile

Victrex plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of polymer solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Industrial and Medical. It develops PEEK and PAEK based polymer solutions, and semi-finished and finished parts. The company also offers specialist solutions for medical device manufacturers; sells thermoplastic polymer components; and engages in trading activities.

