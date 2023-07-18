Belden (NYSE:BDC) Price Target Increased to $118.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Free Report) had its price target upped by Truist Financial from $107.00 to $118.00 in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $101.80.

Belden Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of BDC stock opened at $98.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.70. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $58.53 and a fifty-two week high of $99.04.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.13. Belden had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 10.69%. The business had revenue of $641.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $624.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Belden will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.12%.

Insider Activity at Belden

In related news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total transaction of $78,207.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Brian Lieser sold 829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.34, for a total value of $78,207.86. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,025.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ashish Chand sold 7,123 shares of Belden stock in a transaction on Friday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.88, for a total value of $654,461.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,682 shares in the company, valued at $4,197,262.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,593 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Belden

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Belden by 8.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Belden by 40.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after buying an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the first quarter valued at approximately $762,000.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Automation Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

