Benton Resources (CVE:BEX) Stock Price Down 9.1%

Benton Resources Inc. (CVE:BEX – Get Free Report) shares dropped 9.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. Approximately 338,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 572% from the average daily volume of 50,302 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 7.83 and a quick ratio of 3.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.50 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

Benton Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. It explores for gold, silver, nickel, copper, platinum group elements, palladium, and lithium resources. The company's projects include the Far Lake project located west of Thunder Bay, Ontario; and the Abernethy property located southwest of Kenora, Ontario.

