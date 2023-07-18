BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Has $116,000 Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 23.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $116,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCIT. Watershed Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,438,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 24.1% in the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 35,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794 shares in the last quarter.

VCIT opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.49. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $73.37 and a 1-year high of $82.97.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a dividend of $0.2478 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. This is a boost from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.23.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

