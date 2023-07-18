Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Bionano Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,120,000 shares, a decline of 19.5% from the June 15th total of 59,800,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 10,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on BNGO shares. BTIG Research cut their target price on Bionano Genomics from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Bionano Genomics from $6.00 to $4.80 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Insider Activity at Bionano Genomics

In related news, CFO Christopher P. Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Christopher P. Stewart purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $0.67 per share, for a total transaction of $33,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 281,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $188,519.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Hannah Mamuszka purchased 65,789 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.76 per share, with a total value of $49,999.64. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 65,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,999.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 130,789 shares of company stock valued at $93,100 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bionano Genomics Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BNGO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 35,533 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Bionano Genomics by 963.7% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 32,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 29,556 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $3,188,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Bionano Genomics by 7.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,876,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,961,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Bionano Genomics in the first quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNGO traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.62. The company had a trading volume of 8,740,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,327,507. The company has a current ratio of 3.74, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $191.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 2.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.08. Bionano Genomics has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.35.

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Bionano Genomics had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 473.45%. The company had revenue of $7.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bionano Genomics will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bionano Genomics

Bionano Genomics, Inc provides genome analysis software that enables genomics labs to analyze and interpret data across a range of platforms to generate informative data visualizations for streamlined and simple reporting of causal variants. It offers Saphyr, a sample-to-result solution for structural variation analysis by optical genome mapping for genome analysis and understanding of genetic variation and function; Saphyr instrument, a single-molecule imager; Saphyr Chip, a consumable that packages the nanochannel arrays for DNA linearization; and Bionano Prep Kits and DNA labeling kits, which provide the reagents and protocols for extracting and labeling ultra-high molecular weight.

