Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT) Short Interest Up 30.7% in June

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,060,000 shares, a growth of 30.7% from the June 15th total of 9,230,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,790,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bit Digital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,940,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,989,000 after buying an additional 41,686 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 121.1% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,734,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 949,938 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 3.9% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,251,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 47,188 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 17.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,181,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 175,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Bit Digital by 378.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 848,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 670,658 shares in the last quarter. 9.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Bit Digital from $3.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th.

Bit Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BTBT traded down $0.06 on Tuesday, reaching $4.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,159,806 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,637,048. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.09. Bit Digital has a 52-week low of $0.53 and a 52-week high of $4.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $330.74 million, a P/E ratio of -3.30 and a beta of 4.49.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. Bit Digital had a negative net margin of 304.42% and a negative return on equity of 82.71%. The business had revenue of $8.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. Equities analysts forecast that Bit Digital will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bit Digital Company Profile

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. The company was formerly known as Golden Bull Limited and changed its name to Bit Digital, Inc in September 2020.

Featured Stories

