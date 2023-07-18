Bitcoin (BTC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $13.17 Billion

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Bitcoin has a total market cap of $578.83 billion and approximately $13.17 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $29,785.92 on major exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $244.45 or 0.00820677 BTC.
- Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.87 or 0.00120426 BTC.
- eCash (XEC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Arweave (AR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00019024 BTC.
- Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000375 BTC.
Bitcoin Coin Profile
Bitcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 13th, 2010. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,433,112 coins. Bitcoin’s official message board is bitcointalk.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Bitcoin
Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using US dollars directly can do so using Gemini, GDAX or Changelly.
