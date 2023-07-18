Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) One Day Volume Tops $24,943.58

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 18th. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market cap of $11.39 million and approximately $24,943.58 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0611 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $69.66 or 0.00234291 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00049259 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031183 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00020815 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003330 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0180 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the exchanges listed above.

