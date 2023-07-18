Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Price Up 0.5% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 18th. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $910,556.88 and $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00104293 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.26 or 0.00044376 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00026874 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000870 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0562 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Coin Profile

BTCP is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Private is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

