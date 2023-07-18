BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

BJRI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Piper Sandler started coverage on BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. CL King increased their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.80.

BJ’s Restaurants Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ:BJRI traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $35.05. 313,391 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 310,114. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.91. BJ’s Restaurants has a twelve month low of $21.11 and a twelve month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $823.68 million, a P/E ratio of 134.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.11. BJ’s Restaurants had a return on equity of 1.22% and a net margin of 0.46%. The firm had revenue of $341.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $331.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Brian S. Krakower sold 1,170 shares of BJ’s Restaurants stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.46, for a total value of $37,978.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,959 shares in the company, valued at $160,969.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Restaurants

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 13.8% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 179,262 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,224,000 after purchasing an additional 77,563 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $13,283,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 66,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 25,498 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.21% of the company’s stock.

About BJ’s Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrées, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. BJ's Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1978 and is based in Huntington Beach, California.

