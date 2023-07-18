Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX) Now Covered by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BDTX – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on BDTX. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $2.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. HC Wainwright upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Black Diamond Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th.

NASDAQ BDTX opened at $4.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.37. Black Diamond Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $180.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 2.49.

Black Diamond Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:BDTX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Diamond Therapeutics will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Black Diamond Therapeutics news, Director Ali Behbahani purchased 1,000,000 shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,448,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,243,785. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder Growth N. V. Biotech acquired 1,740,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.49 per share, with a total value of $9,552,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 7,117,839 shares in the company, valued at $39,076,936.11. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Behbahani bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,448,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,243,785. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 3,740,000 shares of company stock worth $19,552,600 in the last ninety days. 9.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 376.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after acquiring an additional 282,100 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 524,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 177,577 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 31.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 260,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 62,877 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Black Diamond Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 272,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 7,511 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Diamond Therapeutics by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 181,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 48,941 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.87% of the company’s stock.

Black Diamond Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology medicine company, focuses on the discovery and development of therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. The company's lead product candidate, BDTX-1535, a brain-penetrant, mutant selective, irreversible EGFR MasterKey inhibitor, designed to inhibit a family of oncogenic mutations, currently under Phase 1 clinical trial.

