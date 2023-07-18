Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 589,940 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 1,191,186 shares.The stock last traded at $70.69 and had previously closed at $71.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $60.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research note on Tuesday.

Black Knight Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.12, a PEG ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $57.53 and its 200-day moving average is $58.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Black Knight

Black Knight ( NYSE:BKI ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Black Knight had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $377.13 million. On average, analysts predict that Black Knight, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight during the second quarter worth $211,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Black Knight by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 25.6% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Black Knight in the second quarter worth approximately $1,146,000. 89.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Black Knight



Black Knight, Inc provides integrated software, data, and analytics solutions in North America and Internationally. The company operates in two segments, Software Solutions and Data and Analytics. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions, including MSP, a software as a service application platform for mortgage, home equity loans, and lines of credit; Servicing Digital, a web and mobile solution for consumers that provides access to customized timely information about their mortgages; Loss Mitigation, an integrated solution that supports retention and liquidation workouts to streamline the loss mitigation process and reduce risk; and Empower, a loan origination system used by lenders to originate mortgages, home equity lines of credit, and supporting retail, consumer-direct, home equity, correspondent, wholesale and assumption channels on a single, and unified platforms.

