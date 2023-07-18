BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII) Short Interest Update

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CII – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 21,900 shares, a drop of 48.0% from the June 15th total of 42,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 63,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CII. CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 30,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 20,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 283,627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,922,000 after acquiring an additional 970 shares during the period.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:CII traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,663. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.19 and a 200-day moving average of $17.96. BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $16.19 and a 52-week high of $20.41.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0995 per share. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th.

BlackRock Enhanced Capital and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

