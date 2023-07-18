BMO Capital Markets Cuts Pason Systems (TSE:PSI) Price Target to C$17.00

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on PSI. Barclays decreased their price objective on Pason Systems from C$14.00 to C$12.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. TD Securities set a C$16.00 price target on shares of Pason Systems and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Pason Systems from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform market weight rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$15.50 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$16.33.

Pason Systems Trading Up 1.3 %

TSE:PSI opened at C$12.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$11.60 and a 200-day moving average price of C$12.97. Pason Systems has a 12 month low of C$10.75 and a 12 month high of C$16.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.33. The stock has a market cap of C$986.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.62.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Pason Systems ( TSE:PSI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.37 by C$0.06. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The firm had revenue of C$98.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$96.25 million. Equities analysts predict that Pason Systems will post 1.3992762 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Pason Systems Company Profile

Pason Systems Inc, an energy services and technology company, provides data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Electronic Drilling Recorder, which monitors and records drilling operations around the rig; DataHub for data and information collected from the rig for on-demand retrieval; DataLink service provides direct connection interfaces for IT systems and analytics tools; Pason Live for monitoring rig operations in real-time using desktop computers or mobile devices; and daily and end-of-well KPI reports provide visual statistics on rig performance.

Further Reading

