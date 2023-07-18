Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after TD Securities raised their price target on the stock from C$73.00 to C$77.00. The stock traded as high as $50.16 and last traded at $50.16, with a volume of 210 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $49.00.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on BOWFF. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Desjardins lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$75.50 in a report on Friday, May 12th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$64.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$69.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $45.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 1.34.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 85.99% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The company had revenue of $96.54 million for the quarter.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 33,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

