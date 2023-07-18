BQE Water (CVE:BQE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $24.22

BQE Water Inc. (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$24.22 and last traded at C$24.22, with a volume of 350 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$26.00.

BQE Water Price Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$28.13 and its 200 day moving average is C$29.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.70, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. The stock has a market cap of C$30.28 million, a PE ratio of 52.00 and a beta of 1.10.

BQE Water (CVE:BQE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$3.47 million for the quarter. BQE Water had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 5.32%.

BQE Water Company Profile

BQE Water Inc, a water treatment company, provides wastewater management and treatment solutions to the mining and metallurgical industry in Canada, the United States, Latin America, China, and internationally. It offers water treatment solutions for mine drainage, run-off, waste rock seepage, tailings water, groundwater, and lime plant influent and/or effluent streams for treating metals, sulphate, selenium, nitrate, ammonia, and cyanide in the mining sector; smelting and refining services for treating metals and sulphate; and hydrometallurgy services for the treatment of metals, cyanide, and acids.

