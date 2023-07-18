Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) CTO Sells $4,272,196.39 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,272,196.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,862,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jonathan Hyman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Braze alerts:

On Friday, July 14th, Jonathan Hyman sold 100,159 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.18, for a total value of $4,324,865.62.

On Monday, May 15th, Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of Braze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total value of $103,389.55.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. The stock had a trading volume of 508,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 741,605. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.04. Braze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The firm had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Braze, Inc. will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in shares of Braze by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Braze by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Braze by 189.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BRZE. Barclays increased their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Braze from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.