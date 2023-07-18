Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Receives $42.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $42.94.

BRZE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on Braze from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th.

Braze Trading Up 1.5 %

Braze stock opened at $43.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.67 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.34. Braze has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $50.97.

Insider Activity at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. Braze had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a negative net margin of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $101.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. Braze’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Braze will post -1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Braze news, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 487,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,462,736.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 3,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $103,389.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,062,346.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William Magnuson sold 11,301 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $335,074.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 487,782 shares in the company, valued at $14,462,736.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 200,780 shares of company stock worth $8,190,946 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Braze

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRZE. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Braze in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Braze in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Braze by 189.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Braze by 50,225.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Braze by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

