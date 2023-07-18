Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,460,000 shares, a growth of 36.0% from the June 15th total of 3,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 949,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.7 days. Currently, 8.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BRZE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Braze in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $38.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $40.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $37.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Braze from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.94.

Get Braze alerts:

Braze Stock Up 2.1 %

BRZE stock traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.91. 508,069 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,605. Braze has a 52 week low of $22.53 and a 52 week high of $50.97. The business has a 50-day moving average of $37.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -30.28 and a beta of 1.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $101.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.77 million. Braze had a negative net margin of 36.38% and a negative return on equity of 30.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Braze will post -1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Braze news, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $4,272,196.39. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 137,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,862,657.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Braze news, major shareholder Dharmesh Thakker sold 26,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total transaction of $1,111,259.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Jonathan Hyman sold 99,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total transaction of $4,272,196.39. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 137,010 shares in the company, valued at $5,862,657.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 438,297 shares of company stock valued at $18,407,617. Corporate insiders own 26.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Braze by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,992,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,200,000 after buying an additional 880,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Braze by 27.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,078,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,219,000 after purchasing an additional 662,837 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Braze by 8.1% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,987,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,213,000 after purchasing an additional 148,796 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Braze by 12,400.1% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 852,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,454,000 after purchasing an additional 845,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Braze by 54.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 847,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,700,000 after purchasing an additional 298,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.06% of the company’s stock.

About Braze

(Get Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers data ingestion products, such as Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; partner cohort syncing, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.