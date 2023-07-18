Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ) Short Interest Update

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BREZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, a decline of 30.3% from the June 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BREZ traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.10. 2,203 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,638. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.64. Breeze Holdings Acquisition has a 12 month low of $10.28 and a 12 month high of $11.95.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BREZ. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 78.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,574 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $215,000. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 35.2% in the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 7,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Breeze Holdings Acquisition by 135.2% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 44,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 171,569 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.58% of the company’s stock.

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Company Profile

Breeze Holdings Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the defense technology industry.

