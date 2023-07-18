Brokerages Set Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target at $1.95

Shares of Brf S.A. (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and six have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1.95.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered BRF from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. StockNews.com raised BRF from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised BRF from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

BRF Stock Performance

Shares of BRFS opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. BRF has a 12-month low of $1.06 and a 12-month high of $3.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BRF

BRF ( NYSE:BRFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.10). BRF had a negative net margin of 5.24% and a negative return on equity of 24.10%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter. Research analysts predict that BRF will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of BRF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of BRF during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 1,050.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 18,043 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 135.7% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 13,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 7,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of BRF by 64.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.78% of the company’s stock.

BRF Company Profile

(Get Free Report

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

Featured Stories

