Brokerages Set Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Price Target at $21.44

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $21.44.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $13.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Vertiv from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. 22nd Century Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th.

In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $3,704,562.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,241,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,507,135. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 137,206 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $3,704,562.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,241,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,507,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.18 per share, for a total transaction of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,579,524 shares of company stock worth $80,909,045 in the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,812,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,619,000 after buying an additional 157,038 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Vertiv by 32.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,988,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,836,000 after acquiring an additional 4,693,256 shares during the last quarter. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Vertiv in the fourth quarter valued at $230,880,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 9.5% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 14,099,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,985 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 26.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 13,137,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,695,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784,350 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRT opened at $26.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.66. Vertiv has a 1-year low of $8.75 and a 1-year high of $27.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.07. Vertiv had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 1.96%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analysts expect that Vertiv will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

