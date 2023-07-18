Brooge Energy (NASDAQ:BROG) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.63

Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $4.63 and last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 4728 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.77.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.49.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Brooge Energy stock. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Brooge Energy Limited (NASDAQ:BROG – Free Report) by 20.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,137 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,929 shares during the period. Bluefin Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Brooge Energy worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 3.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brooge Energy Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides oil storage and related services at the Port of Fujairah in the United Arab Emirates. It operates phase I and phase II facilities comprising 22 tanks with a capacity of approximately 1,001,388 cubic meters for offering storage, heating, and blending of fuel oil and clean petroleum products, including aviation fuel, gas oil, gasoline, marine gas oil, and naphtha.

