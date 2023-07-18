BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP) Short Interest Up 16.0% in June

BRP Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the June 15th total of 2,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 391,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

BRP Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BRP traded up $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.65. The stock had a trading volume of 182,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,260. BRP Group has a 12-month low of $19.26 and a 12-month high of $33.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.57.

Get BRP Group alerts:

BRP Group (NASDAQ:BRP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $330.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.19 million. BRP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.09% and a negative net margin of 7.37%. On average, equities research analysts expect that BRP Group will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BRP Group

In other BRP Group news, General Counsel Seth Bala Cohen sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $44,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 21,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,935.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 22.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 8,536 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 3,847 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of BRP Group by 31.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 267,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 63,285 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BRP Group in the 1st quarter valued at $1,882,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of BRP Group by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 455,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,226,000 after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on BRP Group from $36.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on BRP Group from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on BRP Group from $34.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on BRP Group from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BRP Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.20.

About BRP Group

(Get Free Report)

BRP Group, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Middle Market, Specialty, MainStreet, and Medicare. The Middle Market segment provides commercial risk management, employee benefits solutions, and private risk management for mid-to-large size businesses and high net worth individuals, as well as its families.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BRP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BRP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.