Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut Caesars Entertainment from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Caesars Entertainment from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna upgraded Caesars Entertainment from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $66.38.

Get Caesars Entertainment alerts:

Caesars Entertainment Price Performance

Shares of CZR opened at $52.47 on Friday. Caesars Entertainment has a 52-week low of $31.31 and a 52-week high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a PE ratio of -31.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.03. Caesars Entertainment had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 3.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Caesars Entertainment will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Thomas Reeg acquired 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Reeg bought 7,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $49.43 per share, with a total value of $370,725.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 17,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $865,025. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.02 per share, for a total transaction of $1,125,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 121,697 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,798.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Caesars Entertainment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CZR. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in Caesars Entertainment by 5.1% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 67.3% in the second quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after purchasing an additional 8,730 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 7.4% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 301,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,895 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 5.7% in the second quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 50,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 8.9% in the second quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caesars Entertainment

(Get Free Report)

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 16 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts sports wagering across 28 jurisdictions in North America, including mobile for sports betting and regulated online real money gaming in six jurisdictions in North America; retail and online gaming and sports betting; and other games, such as keno.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caesars Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.