Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC) Cut to “Neutral” at Piper Sandler

Cambridge Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Cambridge Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $85.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cambridge Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $78.67.

Cambridge Bancorp stock traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $56.21. 31,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.00. Cambridge Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.62 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00. The stock has a market cap of $440.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 0.51.

Cambridge Bancorp ( NASDAQ:CATC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.32). Cambridge Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.58% and a net margin of 23.62%. The firm had revenue of $45.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.85 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cambridge Bancorp will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Cambridge Bancorp news, Director Robert Gregg Stone III bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.50 per share, with a total value of $47,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $142,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders purchased 2,600 shares of company stock valued at $128,793. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CATC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Northeast Investment Management boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 29,879 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cambridge Bancorp by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,062,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 19,185 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Cambridge Bancorp by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,548 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.19% of the company’s stock.

Cambridge Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of private banking services. It focuses on the wealth management, commercial banking, residential lending, and personal banking services. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

