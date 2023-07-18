Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ) Receives C$89.71 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (TSE:CNQ – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNQ) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$89.25.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$105.00 to C$93.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$94.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Monday, April 17th. CSFB reduced their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$93.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$86.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Canadian Natural Resources Price Performance

CNQ stock opened at C$73.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$80.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.14, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.83. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$61.23 and a 1 year high of C$84.25. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$74.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$76.41.

Canadian Natural Resources Announces Dividend

Canadian Natural Resources ( TSE:CNQ Get Free Report ) (NYSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported C$1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.62 by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$8.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$8.48 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 25.00%. On average, equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 7.2129094 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.30%.

Insider Activity at Canadian Natural Resources

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Director Stephen W. Laut sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.46, for a total transaction of C$4,527,600.00. 2.22% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), and synthetic crude oil (SCO).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.