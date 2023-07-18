Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF) Short Interest Update

Capita plc (OTCMKTS:CTAGF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 47,000 shares, an increase of 56.7% from the June 15th total of 30,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CTAGF remained flat at $0.45 during midday trading on Tuesday. Capita has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average is $0.37.

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

