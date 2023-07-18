Cardano Market Capitalization Reaches $10.70 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 18th. Cardano has a total market capitalization of $10.70 billion and approximately $282.88 million worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.31 or 0.00001026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 4.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,900.11 or 0.06370032 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00046138 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.90 or 0.00019770 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00031070 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00013623 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000199 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00004922 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000381 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Cardano Profile

ADA is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 35,983,607,756 coins and its circulating supply is 34,984,562,330 coins. The Reddit community for Cardano is https://reddit.com/r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @cardano and its Facebook page is accessible here. Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss.

Buying and Selling Cardano

According to CryptoCompare, “Cardano (ADA) is a Proof-of-Stake blockchain that supports smart contracts and enables the creation of decentralized apps (dApps), tokens, and more. It is designed to be scalable, sustainable, and flexible. The Cardano network uses Ouroboros, a Proof-of-Stake consensus mechanism, which allows ADA token holders to delegate their tokens to staking pools run by validators to validate transactions. Cardano was launched in 2017 by Charles Hoskinson and Jeremy Wood and is now maintained by three organizations and its community. ADA is the native token of the Cardano network and is used to pay for transaction fees and can be used for governance or to earn rewards through Proof-of-Stake consensus. The current era, Basho, focuses on scalability and network optimization, while the final era, Voltaire, will bring voting and treasury management to the network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

