CarMax (NYSE:KMX) Price Target Raised to $105.00 at Oppenheimer

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Northcoast Research cut CarMax from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on CarMax from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on CarMax from $70.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on CarMax from $76.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Shares of NYSE KMX opened at $83.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.58 and its 200-day moving average is $70.80. The stock has a market cap of $13.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. CarMax has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $106.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12.

CarMax ( NYSE:KMX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 23rd. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.49 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 7.46%. The firm’s revenue was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that CarMax will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

In other CarMax news, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of CarMax stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total value of $14,090,240.22. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 177,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,629,752.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Jill A. Livesay sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total value of $1,183,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,246. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William D. Nash sold 170,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.57, for a total transaction of $14,090,240.22. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,180 shares in the company, valued at $14,629,752.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 297,210 shares of company stock valued at $24,711,927 in the last ninety days. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CarMax by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,690,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,706,790,000 after purchasing an additional 303,973 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of CarMax by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,633,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $683,546,000 after buying an additional 184,104 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CarMax by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 7,339,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,159,000 after buying an additional 49,780 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in CarMax by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,137,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,221,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CarMax during the 4th quarter worth $327,964,000.

CarMax, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. It operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. The company offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles, as well as hybrid and electric vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through wholesale auctions.

