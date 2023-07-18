Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Increased to $58.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Bank of America from $51.00 to $58.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. 888 reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Carrier Global from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 8th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Carrier Global from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

Shares of CARR opened at $54.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.17 and a 200 day moving average of $44.88. Carrier Global has a 12 month low of $33.10 and a 12 month high of $54.71. The company has a market capitalization of $45.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.39.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 25.56% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Carrier Global will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Carrier Global

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CARR. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Carrier Global by 121.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

