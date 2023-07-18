Carvana (CVNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.87) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 1,491.81% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The company’s revenue was down 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect Carvana to post $-5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carvana Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CVNA traded up $3.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.79. 38,108,968 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,016,662. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.74 and its 200 day moving average is $12.84. Carvana has a one year low of $3.55 and a one year high of $58.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 3.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Trading of Carvana

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Carvana in a report on Monday, May 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $10.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 5th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $25.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.61.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,083,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,754,000 after acquiring an additional 5,554,691 shares in the last quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Spruce House Investment Management LLC now owns 10,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,400,000 after acquiring an additional 3,450,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carvana in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,102,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 143.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,667,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,693,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carvana by 46.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,297,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,325,545 shares in the last quarter. 51.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

