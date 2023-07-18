CEEK VR (CEEK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $5.69 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CEEK VR token can now be bought for about $0.0508 or 0.00000170 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $40.95 million and $5.69 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00004644 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017300 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.35 or 0.00021188 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000095 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.27 or 0.00014241 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,999.28 or 1.00064546 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000794 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000080 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.0532953 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $5,652,633.88 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

