Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY) Short Interest Update

Cellnex Telecom, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CLLNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 77,400 shares, a decline of 25.5% from the June 15th total of 103,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 82,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Cellnex Telecom Stock Performance

Shares of Cellnex Telecom stock traded down $0.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.66. The company had a trading volume of 21,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,353. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. Cellnex Telecom has a 1-year low of $13.56 and a 1-year high of $22.98.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Cellnex Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Cellnex Telecom in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.00.

About Cellnex Telecom

Cellnex Telecom SA engages in the operation of wireless telecommunications and broadcasting infrastructures. Its business activities include rental of sites for telecom operators, broadcast infrastructure activity, and other network services. It operates through the following segments: Telecom Infrastructure Services, Broadcasting Infrastructure and Other Network Services.

