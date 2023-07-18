CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) PT Raised to $33.00

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Mizuho from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered CenterPoint Energy from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. UBS Group downgraded CenterPoint Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $32.60.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CNP stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. CenterPoint Energy has a fifty-two week low of $25.03 and a fifty-two week high of $33.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44. The firm has a market cap of $18.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.88.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

CenterPoint Energy ( NYSE:CNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.79 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. Analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. CenterPoint Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.32%.

Insider Transactions at CenterPoint Energy

In other news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $152,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,998.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Ted Pound sold 2,770 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $84,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,419,500.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,000 shares of CenterPoint Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $152,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,075 shares in the company, valued at $642,998.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 1.7% in the second quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 490,428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,296,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 30,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $892,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 11,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 1.4% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

Further Reading

