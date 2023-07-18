Centurion (CNT) Trading 55.8% Lower Over Last Week

Centurion (CNT) traded down 84.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 18th. Over the last week, Centurion has traded down 55.8% against the dollar. One Centurion coin can currently be bought for about $0.51 or 0.00001720 BTC on exchanges. Centurion has a total market capitalization of $39.85 million and $41.24 worth of Centurion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centurion alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001254 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Centurion Coin Profile

Centurion’s total supply is 82,663,826 coins and its circulating supply is 77,663,825 coins. Centurion’s official Twitter account is @centurion_coin. The official website for Centurion is centurionlab.info. Centurion’s official message board is medium.com/@centurioncoin.

Buying and Selling Centurion

According to CryptoCompare, “Centurion (CNT) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate CNT through the process of mining. Centurion has a current supply of 82,663,825.857077 with 77,663,825.857077 in circulation. The last known price of Centurion is 0.51550926 USD and is down -84.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $114.95 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centurionlab.info.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centurion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Centurion should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Centurion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centurion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centurion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.