Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.
Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics
In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,376,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.
Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance
Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.
Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile
Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Chinook Therapeutics
- Green Hydrogen Stocks Getting Ready to Deliver Big Gains
- Charles Schwab Gets The Rebound, Time to Buy?
- Is Ebix Inc a Phygital E-Commerce Contender or Pretender?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks with Expectations for High-Earnings Growth
- Can Lockheed Martin Fly To A New High In 2023?
Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.