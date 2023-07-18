Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,130,000 shares, a growth of 72.0% from the June 15th total of 1,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,410,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chinook Therapeutics

In other Chinook Therapeutics news, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total value of $513,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director William Mariner Greenman sold 1,155 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.30, for a total transaction of $26,911.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,643 shares in the company, valued at $550,881.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Dobmeier sold 23,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.58, for a total transaction of $513,604.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,338 shares in the company, valued at $6,524,454.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Get Chinook Therapeutics alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KDNY. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $30,376,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 58.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,465,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,476,000 after buying an additional 912,778 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,371,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,750,000 after buying an additional 483,220 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,185,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,730,000 after buying an additional 448,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Saturn V Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $6,728,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.15% of the company’s stock.

Chinook Therapeutics Stock Performance

Chinook Therapeutics stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 281,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,137. Chinook Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $39.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -12.37 and a beta of 0.31.

Chinook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.85) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by ($0.03). Chinook Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,114.05% and a negative return on equity of 47.13%. The business had revenue of $1.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.14 million. Chinook Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chinook Therapeutics will post -3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KDNY. Bloom Burton lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.83.

Chinook Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision medicines for kidney diseases. The company's lead clinical program is atrasentan, a Phase III endothelin receptor antagonist for the treatment of IgA nephropathy and other proteinuric glomerular diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chinook Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chinook Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.