Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a decrease of 33.7% from the June 15th total of 28,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 79,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Chugai Pharmaceutical alerts:

Chugai Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of CHGCY traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.19. 170,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 108,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.14. Chugai Pharmaceutical has a 52-week low of $10.99 and a 52-week high of $15.41.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; Edirol, an Osteoporosis agent; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Bonviva, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chugai Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.