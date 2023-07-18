Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cinedigm (NASDAQ:CIDM – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Cinedigm Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CIDM opened at $1.58 on Friday. Cinedigm has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $0.79. The company has a market cap of $295.33 million, a PE ratio of -31.60 and a beta of 2.05. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.75.

Get Cinedigm alerts:

Institutional Trading of Cinedigm

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,665,172 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 143,743 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 5.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 485,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 23,262 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its stake in shares of Cinedigm by 412.4% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 82,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 66,536 shares during the period. 8.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cinedigm

Cinedigm Corp. is an independent streaming entertainment company, which engages in the marketing and distribution of movies, television, and other short form content managing a library of distribution rights. It operates through the Cinema Equipment Business, and Content and Entertainment Business (CEG) segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinedigm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinedigm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.