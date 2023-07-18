Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGF) Short Interest Down 20.9% in June

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2023

Cineplex Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPXGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 283,600 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the June 15th total of 358,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 315.1 days.

Cineplex Stock Performance

Shares of CPXGF stock remained flat at $7.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,192. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average of $6.56. Cineplex has a 52 week low of $5.40 and a 52 week high of $9.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Cineplex from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th.

About Cineplex



Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, Amusement and Leisure, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibition and theatre food service activities.

Featured Stories

