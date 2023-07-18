Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Given New $550.00 Price Target at Barclays

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) had its price target raised by Barclays from $500.00 to $550.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. They set a buy rating and a $540.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $525.00 price target on shares of Cintas in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of Cintas from $500.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $523.29.

Cintas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS opened at $503.67 on Friday. Cintas has a 12-month low of $370.93 and a 12-month high of $505.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.22 billion, a PE ratio of 38.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $481.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $458.01.

Cintas ( NASDAQ:CTAS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The business services provider reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 38.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cintas will post 14.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Seeyond boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 4.1% during the first quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Bridges Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Achmea Investment Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 0.4% during the first quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 5,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,628,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cintas by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,705 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $789,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 62.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

