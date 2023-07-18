Citigroup Boosts Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) Price Target to $182.00

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Citigroup from $173.00 to $182.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Citigroup’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 0.13% from the company’s previous close.

TXN has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $181.50.

TXN traded down $1.64 on Tuesday, reaching $181.76. The company had a trading volume of 965,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,039,000. The company has a fifty day moving average of $173.29 and a 200-day moving average of $174.38. The company has a market capitalization of $164.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.42, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Texas Instruments has a one year low of $145.97 and a one year high of $186.30.

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments will post 7.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Choreo LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 3,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $743,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. grew its position in Texas Instruments by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 8,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,098 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

