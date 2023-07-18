Citigroup Raises ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Price Target to $27.00

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD – Free Report) had its price target raised by Citigroup from $21.60 to $27.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upped their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $29.32.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a PE ratio of -36.77 and a beta of 0.52. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $13.73 and a 12 month high of $33.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.01.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $118.46 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.29 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 35.70% and a negative net margin of 28.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.70) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,294,975. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, insider James Kihara sold 5,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $133,807.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,144 shares in the company, valued at $250,740. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 16,498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $412,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,799 shares in the company, valued at $2,294,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,369 shares of company stock worth $1,606,229. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACAD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,925,641 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $211,463,000 after purchasing an additional 525,048 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,973,155 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $163,161,000 after buying an additional 231,841 shares during the period. RTW Investments LP increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 124.5% during the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 8,242,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $155,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,926 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,778,871 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,902,000 after purchasing an additional 184,921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,550,906 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,649,000 after purchasing an additional 271,652 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization innovative medicines that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system (CNS) disorders and rare diseases. It offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

