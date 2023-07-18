Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Short Interest Up 18.9% in June

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,650,000 shares, an increase of 18.9% from the June 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.8 days. Currently, 4.9% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CWAN. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a report on Monday, April 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.50.

CWAN stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 283,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,158. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.87 and its 200-day moving average is $16.64. Clearwater Analytics has a 1 year low of $12.15 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $974,864.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 10,572,189 shares of company stock valued at $168,783,176 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWAN. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 1,129.0% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

