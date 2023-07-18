CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $0.13

CloudMD Software & Services Inc. (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 38372 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

CloudMD Software & Services Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.37, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of C$39.22 million, a PE ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.84.

Get CloudMD Software & Services alerts:

CloudMD Software & Services (CVE:DOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$26.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$26.82 million. CloudMD Software & Services had a negative net margin of 145.52% and a negative return on equity of 79.53%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CloudMD Software & Services Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

CloudMD Software & Services Company Profile

CloudMD Software & Services Inc offers healthcare services in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments: Digital Health Solutions and Enterprise Health Solutions. It offers enterprise health solutions, including mental health, virtual medical care, healthcare navigation, rehabilitation and assessments, education, employee and family assistance program, and absence management and occupational health.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CloudMD Software & Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CloudMD Software & Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.