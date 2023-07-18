Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (GLV) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 20th

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0597 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 12.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund Stock Up 1.2 %

NYSEAMERICAN:GLV traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $5.71. The stock had a trading volume of 43,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,092. Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund has a one year low of $5.28 and a one year high of $8.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 9.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 344,626 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 28,439 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 34.8% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 152,075 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 39,274 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 20,213 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 32.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 11,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 46,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter.

About Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund

Clough Global Dividend and Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. The fund primarily invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

