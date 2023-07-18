Clough Global Equity Fund to Issue Dividend of $0.06 (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ)

Clough Global Equity Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLQ – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0599 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Equity Fund Price Performance

Shares of GLQ traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $6.40. 46,592 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,869. Clough Global Equity Fund has a twelve month low of $5.60 and a twelve month high of $9.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Clough Global Equity Fund stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, for a total transaction of $29,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,875.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. purchased 7,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $5.89 per share, with a total value of $44,970.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 375,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,211,259.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $29,650.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 355,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,106,875.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 50,135 shares of company stock valued at $303,270.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clough Global Equity Fund

Clough Global Equity Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 10.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 612,339 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 60,276 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 46,325 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,900 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,980,412 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $12,892,000 after acquiring an additional 23,424 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Clough Global Equity Fund by 6,025.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,498 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Clough Global Equity Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $130,000.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It employs fundamental and quantitative analysis with a bottom up stock picking approach to create its portfolio, with focus on factors such as a company's competitive position, quality of company management, quality and visibility of earnings and cash flow, balance sheet strength, and relative valuation.

