Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Clough Global Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:GLO – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0483 per share by the investment management company on Monday, July 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 11.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.5% annually over the last three years.

Get Clough Global Opportunities Fund alerts:

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:GLO traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.16. The stock had a trading volume of 302,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,985. Clough Global Opportunities Fund has a 1 year low of $4.54 and a 1 year high of $7.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,898.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.75 per share, for a total transaction of $47,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 235,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,363.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Charles Clough, Jr. acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 255,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,261,898.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $218,300.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GLO. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Clough Global Opportunities Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $507,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 34.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 44,951 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 11,540 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 96.3% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 259,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 127,121 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 10.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 203,063 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Clough Global Opportunities Fund by 9.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,833 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter.

Clough Global Opportunities Fund Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Clough Global Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners L.P. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. For its fixed income portion, the fund invests in both investment grade and non-investment grade issues.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clough Global Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.