Coda Octopus Group (NASDAQ:CODA) Shares Up 3.4%

Coda Octopus Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CODA – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $9.25 and last traded at $9.25. Approximately 37,656 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 30,212 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.95.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Coda Octopus Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Coda Octopus Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.99. The company has a market cap of $102.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.51 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Coda Octopus Group

Coda Octopus Group ( NASDAQ:CODA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.30 million for the quarter. Coda Octopus Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

In other news, insider Blair Graeme Cunningham sold 10,679 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $85,538.79. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,626.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 33.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coda Octopus Group during the 4th quarter worth $96,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 60,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Coda Octopus Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.28% of the company’s stock.

Coda Octopus Group Company Profile

Coda Octopus Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, sells, and rentals underwater technologies and equipment for real time 3D imaging, mapping, defense, and survey applications in the United States of America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marine Engineering Business and Marine Technology Business.

