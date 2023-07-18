CoinField Coin Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $76.69 Million (CFC)

CoinField Coin (CFC) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on July 18th. During the last seven days, CoinField Coin has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. CoinField Coin has a market capitalization of $76.69 million and approximately $74.59 worth of CoinField Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CoinField Coin token can currently be bought for about $0.26 or 0.00000857 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000034 BTC.

CoinField Coin Profile

CoinField Coin’s launch date was December 6th, 2021. CoinField Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 300,000,000 tokens. The official website for CoinField Coin is www.coinfield.com. CoinField Coin’s official message board is blog.coinfield.com/2021/11/26/what-is-coinfield-coin-cfc/,

medium.com/@coinfield. CoinField Coin’s official Twitter account is @coinfieldex and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinField Coin (CFC) is the utility coin from the Global Crypto and Fiat Exchange for Dood Security and Better Crypto Investing and Trading. The Field coin will play a central role in CoinField’s ecosystem across the 186 countries CoinField operates in, among others. The Field Coin will be initially released on the Ethereum blockchain, utilizing the ERC-29 standard.”

CoinField Coin Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinField Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinField Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinField Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

